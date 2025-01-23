Unfortunate update on WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE is now less than three full months away from WrestleMania 41. The company's signature event is returning to the Las Vegas area for the first time since 1993, and the buzz is already strong. However, many fans will be disappointed at the latest update on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

WrestleMania Vegas is scheduled for Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20 from Allegiant Stadium, the home of SummerSlam 2021. The two-night event will mark the first time World Wrestling Entertainment has held its flagship premium live event during the Easter Weekend. While the 41st annual WrestleMania will air on Peacock and pay-per-view, this is also the first 'Mania to stream live on Netflix in international markets.

Some WWE fans expressed frustration in late October when two-day combo tickets were put on sale, along with ticket and travel packages from OnLocation. As revealed in a detailed report on prices and fan frustration, the cost of tickets and packages was described as absurd, but despite the unprecedented costs, WWE drew significant success that week with sell-outs across the board.

Scalpers added to the frustration with outrageous secondary market prices, but Ticketmaster's dynamic pricing was also an issue. This system purportedly sets prices based on demand, increasing costs from what they were initially listed at. For example, a two-day ticket listed at $700 later sold for more than $2,000, and another seat went from $950 to $1,900. The increases have nothing to do with WWE or re-sellers.

WWE and Ticketmaster put individual WrestleMania 41 tickets on sale today via pre-sale, and the general on-sale will begin this Friday. As of this afternoon, the cheapest single-day ticket for WrestleMania Vegas was $700 before taxes and fees, and that was located in the "nose-bleed" sections. At the same time, the most expensive single-day seat for 'Mania Vegas was priced at around $15,000 before taxes and fees.

As of writing this Wednesday evening, the cheapest WrestleMania Saturday seats are priced around $360 before fees, while the cheapest 'Mania Sunday seats are going for around $400 before fees, all in the upper deck. Furthermore, as of now, the most expensive seats for Night One are going for $7,500 on the floor, and the same price applies for Night Two's most expensive seats as of this writing.

One fan complained of a $950 seat costing more than $1,200 after fees. Another fan reported paying just $1,000 for bowl seats on both days, but before the dynamic pricing kicked in. SeatGeek generally offers more affordable options, and even their price range was between $450 to $3900, but that included fees as well. It's been revealed how WWE will make a massive, unique payday from WrestleMania 41.

Updated schedule for WWE specials in 2025

World Wrestling Entertainment usually begins the year with the Royal Rumble in January, but in 2025, the big event is being held on February 1. Below is the updated schedule of WWE PLE and SNME events for this year:

January 25: Saturday Night's Main Event 38; Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX

Saturday Night's Main Event 38; Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX February 1: Royal Rumble; Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN

Royal Rumble; Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN February 15: NXT Vengeance Day; Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC

NXT Vengeance Day; Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC March 1: Elimination Chamber; Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Elimination Chamber; Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario April 18: NXT Stand & Deliver; TBA near Las Vegas

NXT Stand & Deliver; TBA near Las Vegas April 19 and 20: WrestleMania 41; Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas

WrestleMania 41; Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas May 24: Saturday Night's Main Event 39; TBA

Saturday Night's Main Event 39; TBA July 12: Saturday Night's Main Event 40; TBA

Saturday Night's Main Event 40; TBA August 2 and 3: SummerSlam; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

John Cena is expected to work a majority, if not all, of WWE PLE events this year, and at least one of the Saturday Night's Main Event shows. The Cenation Leader is set to retire from in-ring action at the end of 2025.

