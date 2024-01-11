AEW makes first-time-ever match between Samoa Joe and WWE legend’s son official for next week

Samoa Joe made his first live appearance inside the AEW squared circle as its new World Champion this week on Dynamite, only to find out his first challenger for the title.

The Samoan Submission Machine successfully vanquished former champion MJF at AEW Worlds End and snatched his title. He came to Dynamite this week to put the entire locker room on notice about his soon-to-be dominant reign as the AEW World Champion.

The bold proclamation attracted Swerve Strickland and Hangman Adam Page to come out, jockeying for their position in the world title contention. However, it was the rising star HOOK who got straight in Samoa Joe's face inside the ring. He had challenged the champion last week and was booked in a title match by Tony Khan, which led to a huge online squabble between the AEW President and current WWE RAW Superstar Jinder Mahal.

Regardless of that, the match was later made official on Dynamite for next week's edition, as also pointed out by WrestlePurists on their X account.

The stakes could not be higher than this for HOOK, having been granted one of the biggest opportunities of his life. However, standing in his way is the ever-dominant Samoa Joe, who has made quite a legacy for himself after spending many years in the wrestling business. So it would certainly be interesting to watch this huge fight next week on AEW Dynamite.

