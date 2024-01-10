Former WWE personality calls out Tony Khan for his shot at Jinder Mahal

Another former WWE personality has just called out Tony Khan and has given his take on the entire situation revolving around the AEW President. This would be Jonathan Coachman aka The Coach.

Coachman was part of WWE previously as an interviewer and commentator, with an initial stint during the Attitude Era, and another from 2018-2021. He is someone with decades of experience in the wrestling industry.

On Twitter, The Coach replied to Tony Khan who was going on a sarcastic rant about how WWE had booked Jinder Mahal for a title match. He clapped back at Khan, saying that in the end, it all revolved around the storyline that would be played out. This would determine how all match bookings should go, and he thought that as the AEW President, Khan would have understood this by now.

"We also used to get amused at fans who counted wins like wrestlers 'earned' them. He*l, if Vince wanted, I could have been world champion. But the storyline didn’t support it. It’s about the story clearly, not wins, in a predetermined space. Thought a boss would understand that."

Expand Tweet

Another former WWE figure calls out Tony Khan

Several fans have gotten into a discourse with Tony Khan following his recent comments against WWE. Eric Bischoff has also joined in the conversation to mock Khan as he too was not in agreement with his sentiments.

Bischoff responded to Khan's tweet on the double standards of the 'Internet Wrestling Community' (IWC) with a clown emoji, calling him out for his words. He was clearly in disagreement with Khan's belief that such a double standard existed in the first place.

Expand Tweet

This entire discourse throughout the night has produced various conversations, with some berating Khan, and others understanding his sentiments.

Which side do you support? Let us know in the comments section below.