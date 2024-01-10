Eric Bischoff mocks Tony Khan after his dig at WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal

An interesting online discourse between Tony Khan and the 'Internet Wrestling Community' (IWC) has emerged. Some notable names have also given their take on the situation, including WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

It all started when the AEW President spoke about a small dig at him and his promotion. He then ranted and shot back at Jinder Mahal, who recently got a title shot against Seth Rollins. Khan claimed that there was a double standard, saying that fans got upset when he pushed certain stars, but when Jinder, with no wins this year, got pushed, there was no response.

Eric Bischoff replied to Tony Khan's tweet with a clown emoji, which many felt was the same as calling him a clown. It was evident that he disagreed with Khan's take, mocking him for this.

Khan also replied to the tweet, posting a meme of a line from the 80s television show Dynasty, as he called Bischoff a "miserable has-been."

Jinder Mahal has a simple response to Tony Khan's dig at him

Following some digs at him made online by the AEW President, Jinder Mahal responded, and in return, he took shots at a particular AEW star.

Khan called out Mahal and WWE after he wondered why there was no criticism by the fans following a title shot with no build-up. He then put Hook as an example of someone in the title picture, but the fans did not receive it well.

The Modern Day Maharaja replied to Khan's tweet, sarcastically asking who Hook was, and then promoted Monday Night RAW for next week.

"Who tf is Hook? WATCH MONDAY NIGHT RAW ON @USANETWORK MONDAY 8PM EST!!!" Mahal responded.

As most of the wrestling world knows by now, Tony Khan is very outspoken. On occasions when he feels he was called out, he will usually respond, just like what was seen today.

