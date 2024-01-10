Jinder Mahal has epic response to Tony Khan's recent comments

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has delivered an epic response to AEW President Tony Khan after the latter took a shot at him earlier today.

Jinder Mahal returned during the Day 1 edition of WWE RAW to a chorus of boos from fans. He was interrupted by The Rock and wound up getting hit with The People's Elbow at the end of the segment. However, many fans responded positively to Mahal's return, and he appeared again last night on the red brand.

The veteran confronted Seth Rollins and warned The Visionary that he was coming after the World Heavyweight Championship. WWE then announced that Seth Rollins would be putting the title on the line against Jinder Mahal next Monday night.

Tony Khan mocked the title match on social media today and pointed out that Jinder Mahal has not won a match since the January 10, 2023 edition of NXT. He noted that there was outrage for Hook getting a title shot and claimed there was a double standard for the two promotions.

"A double standard: @730hook 28-1 career record, on winning streak calls out the Champ, a logical challenge sparks online outrage. Jinder has literally lost every single match he's in for the past year, immediately gets title shot, where is the rage #AEWDynamite TOMORROW on TBS," he wrote.

Jinder Mahal has now taken to social media to deliver an epic response to Tony Khan. The 37-year-old wondered who Hook was and promoted next week's edition of RAW on the USA Network.

"Who tf is Hook? WATCH MONDAY NIGHT RAW ON @USANETWORK MONDAY 8PM EST!!!" Mahal responded.

Jinder Mahal doesn't think Roman Reigns will ever be dethroned as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Roman Reigns has been dominant as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is scheduled to defend the title against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles in a Fatal 4-Way match at Royal Rumble 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Superstar Spectacle 2023, Mahal claimed that Roman Reigns has every advantage going for him. He added that the only way The Tribal Chief will be dethroned is when he chooses to retire.

"I think the only one who can dethrone Roman Reigns is himself when he retires. That's my answer. Right now, just so much momentum. He has Paul Heyman in his ear, guiding him. And, of course, his schedule. He only comes around once in a while, he picks his shots, so he has every advantage," said Jinder Mahal. [0:54 - 1:10]

You can check out the full interview below:

Mahal captured the WWE Championship from Randy Orton at Backlash 2017 but has not been featured as a major star as of late. It will be fascinating to see if he can pull off the upset and defeat Seth Rollins next Monday night on WWE RAW.

