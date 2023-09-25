"He has every advantage" - Former WWE Champion doesn't think Roman Reigns would ever be dethroned as Undisputed Universal Champion (Exclusive)

Jinder Mahal recently stated that the only way Roman Reigns' run with the Undisputed Universal Championship could end is by him retiring from WWE.

The Tribal Chief's title reign is arguably one of the greatest in the history of the global juggernaut's long and illustrious history. He has long surpassed the 1000-day mark as the champion and looks unbeatable at the moment. There's hardly any big name left on WWE's roster who hasn't been a victim of Reigns' dominance.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Superstar Spectacle 2023, Jinder Mahal was asked to name who could end Roman Reigns' historic reign. The Modern Day Maharaja explained that going by his momentum, The Tribal Chief's title run could only end if he chose to step aside from the squared circle.

Jinder Mahal also mentioned that with Paul Heyman's guidance and a relaxed schedule, The Bloodline leader was in an advantageous position.

"I think the only one who can dethrone Roman Reigns is himself when he retires. That's my answer. Right now, just so much momentum. He has Paul Heyman in his ear, guiding him. And, of course, his schedule. He only comes around once in a while, he picks his shots, so he has every advantage," said Jinder Mahal. [0:54 - 1:10]

Shanky thinks Gunther could dethrone Roman Reigns

One of the biggest dream matches fans have been craving is a battle of behemoths between Roman Reigns and Gunther.

Just like Reigns, Gunther has been on a rampage as the Intercontinental Champion. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Shanky picked The Ring General as the potential candidate to end The Head of the Table's run at the top.

"Maybe Gunther, who's the Intercontinental Champion," said Shanky.

Considering both Gunther and Reigns perform on different brands, it's safe to say a dream match between them is still far away from becoming a reality.

