Shanky believes 36-year-old star could dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed Universal Champion (Exclusive)

Shanky thinks Intercontinental Champion Gunther could realistically dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion down the line.

The Head of the Table and The Ring General are amid historic title reigns currently. While Reigns has held his Undisputed Universal Title for 1,109+ days now, Gunther recently surpassed The Honky Tonk Man's reign of 454 days to become the longest-reigning IC Champion of all time. Moreover, both performers seem to be in no danger of losing their coveted titles anytime soon.

In an exclusive chat with Jigal Bhanushali of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Shanky was asked who could finally take away the Universal Title from Roman Reigns. The 32-year-old was quick to pick Gunther as the potential candidate to end the reign.

"Maybe Gunther, who's the Intercontinental Champion," said Shanky.[1:18 - 1:20]

Gunther on possibly facing Roman Reigns in WWE

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther was quizzed about the chances of getting inside the ring with Roman Reigns.

He stated that while he and Reigns were currently on drastically different paths in the promotion, he's still excited about the dream match becoming a reality in the future.

"What he's doing, what I'm doing, we are very apart from each other. He's doing his thing, I'm doing my thing. But if we cross paths in [the] future, we'll go for that. It'll be a great opportunity," said Gunther.

Considering Gunther is the favorite to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, he could potentially challenge The Tribal Chief after outlasting 29 other performers.

