"It'll be a great opportunity" - Gunther on potential match against top WWE champion (Exclusive) 

Intercontinental Champion Gunther recently spoke about the possibility of a match against WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It's no secret that The Ring General and The Head of the Table are two of the biggest stars right now. While Reigns has long surpassed a staggering 1000 days as world champion, Gunther recently became the longest-reigning IC Champion in the promotion's history after beating The Honky Tonk Man's record.

As such, fans are waiting with bated breath to see a match between the two performers materialize. In a chat with Sportskeeda ahead of last week's Superstar Spectacle, Gunther was asked about the same. The Imperium leader mentioned that he and Reigns were on different trajectories at the moment.

The Ring General, however, did mention that he would be up for a dream match against Reigns if an opportunity arose sometime down the line.

"What he's doing, what I'm doing, we are very apart from each other. He's doing his thing, I'm doing my thing. But if we cross paths in [the] future, we'll go for that. It'll be a great opportunity," said Gunther. [1:36 - 1:54]

Check out the full video below:

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell says Roman Reigns and Gunther are generational talents

Fans aren't the only ones who are in awe of Reigns and Gunther's work, as even veterans of the business have nothing but good things to say about them. A few days back on his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former WWE manager noted that the two performers were once-in-a-generation talents.

"Gunther is a generational talent. A talent like that comes along; like Roman Reigns, he is a generational talent. Talents like Gunther and Roman Reigns come along once a generation," said Mantell.

Expand Tweet

Though it's uncertain when they will finally cross paths, it's safe to assume Roman Reigns and Gunther could bring the house down when they set foot inside the ring.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE RAW every Tuesday on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels at 5:30 am IST.

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of WWE in India.

