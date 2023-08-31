WWE legend heaps huge praise on Gunther: "Like Roman Reigns, he is a generational talent"

Barring Roman Reigns, only Gunther has maintained the aura of being an unconquerable champion in WWE. While speaking on his podcast, Dutch Mantell admitted that both Gunther and Reigns were generational pro wrestlers.

The Imperium leader has been on a record-setting Intercontinental Championship reign since 2022, having restored the title's prestige in the process. Gunther has been on a phenomenal run on the main roster, and many believe he is destined to become a main-event star in WWE for years to come.

The top spot is currently under Roman Reigns' control as the Tribal Chief, despite the turmoil within his family, is the most dominant star in WWE. Gunther and Roman Reigns are examples of what strong booking can do to a talent, but Dutch Mantell explained why they deserved the treatment:

"Gunther is a generational talent. A talent like that comes along; like Roman Reigns, he is a generational talent. Talents like Gunther and Roman Reigns come along once a generation." [1:01 - 1:20]

Dutch added that apart from Reigns and Gunther, LA Knight is another superstar who has the vibe of a megastar in the making. Mantell was a fan of Knight's work on the microphone and viewed the former IMPACT Wrestling star in high regard:

"But Roman Reigns has a certain vibe that he gives off; Gunther does the same thing. Another one that gives off a good vibe is LA Knight. You just get a vibe off the guy because he's a good talker." [1:21 - 1:54]

Dutch Mantell delves deeper into Gunther's unique style in WWE

While Roman Reigns and LA Knight have grown a reputation for having the charisma of a top draw, Gunther is known for beating people up and being the "The Ring General."

The Intercontinental Champion's matches are some of the hard-hitting encounters in WWE. Dutch Mantell noted how Gunther's style sets him apart from the rest of the roster.

Mantell even commented on how WWE talents might react to working with the relatively stiff Gunther:

"But Gunther, it's not the talk that jumps out; it's the style because he literally beats the sh** out of people, and the people like that and the people that he does it to, I don't think they might not like it, but they put up with it because they are making money." [1:55 - 2:15]

Do you agree with Dutch's take on Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.