A WWE Hall of Famer has fired back at Tony Khan after the AEW President went viral for several controversial remarks.

Khan took to X this evening to knock Jinder Mahal, who has since responded with a jab of his own. The ROH owner then took massive shots at WWE and the USA Network. The comments have gone viral on social media, and several related topics are currently trending.

In response to Khan's original tweet, Eric Bischoff responded with a clown emoji to insult the AEW President. Khan responded with the #AEWDynamite hashtag, then included a GIF of Joan Collins' "Alexis" character from the 1980s primetime soap opera Dynasty.

"Get out of my sight, you miserable has-been," the GIF from Khan reads.

Bischoff then responded with a graphic from his AEW Dynamite debut from the August 5, 2020 episode. The Hall of Famer came out to moderate a debate between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy at that time. He was billed as a "Groundbreaking Pro Wrestling Executive" on the screen.

The former nWo member captioned that photo with another jab at Khan, but the post has since been deleted. The screenshot can be seen below.

"*Groundbreaking miserable has-been," Bischoff wrote.

Bischoff went on to make three more cameo appearances on AEW TV, but since then, his relationship with Khan has soured as the two have publicly taken shots at each other.

WWE announcer responds to Tony Khan

The controversial comments made by Tony Khan on X tonight have gone viral, with many fans and wrestlers chiming in.

While Jinder Mahal is a heel in WWE, people are rallying around him following the jabs from the AEW President.

Corey Graves is one of many Jinder defenders on X tonight. The SmackDown commentator made a simple two-word tweet in response to Khan's comments, and the post quickly went viral.

"Jinder rules," Graves wrote.

Graves' post has been online for just over two hours as of this writing and has already racked up more than 2,000 retweets, 11,000 likes, and 500 comments.

