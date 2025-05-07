AEW makes a historic announcement ahead of Dynamite

AEW is hours away from presenting Dynamite's return to The Motor City as the build picks up for the seventh annual Double Or Nothing. Tony Khan is known for his announcements and teasers, and this latest reveal from the company is sure to be a hot topic of discussion among the All Elite die-hards.

Khan linked up with Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks to launch what was billed as an alternative to WWE in January 2019. Since then, AEW has staked its claim as the #2 pro wrestling company in the world, with names like Chris Jericho, The Elite, Jon Moxley, and Toni Storm carrying the company. Khan has had several firsts in recent years, and now, the company has released its first book, and it's touted as a tell-all.

"This Book is All Elite: The Inside Story of All Elite Wrestling" will be released via hardcover, e-book, and audiobook on Tuesday, November 4. The book, written by company and veteran wrestling author Keith Elliott Greenberg, can be pre-ordered now, with the hardcover going for $37, the e-book for $14.99, and the audiobook for $12.99. The cover art and promotional material can be seen below, with the pre-order link:

"'THIS BOOK IS ALL ELITE!' Score a front-row seat for THE history of the first five years — a collection of memories packed with unbelievable photos and exclusive interviews, written by @keithegreenbeeg and AEW, available Nov '25," reads the official announcement with the graphic below.

Dynamite will air live from the Masonic Temple in Detroit tonight. Matches announced include Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli, a Women's World Championship Eliminator with champion Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford vs. Anna Jay, a Continental Championship Eliminator with champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Kevin Knight.

Officials also confirmed Jamie Hayter's interview with Renee Paquette, Will Ospreay, and Adam Page appearances, and the six-man main event with The Young Bucks and Ricochet vs. Mark Briscoe, Swerve Strickland, and Mike Bailey.

Tony Khan thanks AEW fans ahead of Dynamite

Tony Khan is headed into his seventh annual Double Or Nothing PPV, and he's thanking fans for their continued support. The All Elite Wrestling boss took to X today with hours to go until Dynamite:

"Thank you all who watch AEW! @AEW’s currently on a tremendous run of TV going into Dynamite tonight, due to the excellent work of our wrestlers, company staff, + you fans! Don’t miss Wednesday Night Dynamite on @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax at 8pm ET/7pm CT TONIGHT!!," Tony Khan wrote.

Khan will present his 292nd episode of Dynamite tonight. Thursday's special edition of Collision will be the 92nd episode.

