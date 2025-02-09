AEW makes a huge announcement on Death Riders

AEW announced a massive title match involving the Death Riders following the events of the latest episode of Collision. The faction will defend a championship for the first time in months.

On this week's AEW Collision, Undisputed Kingdom defeated the team of Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker as well as Shane Taylor Promotions in a three-way trios match. Following their win, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly were attacked by the Death Riders.

Current AEW World Trios Champions, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders jumped Undisputed Kingdom from behind but ended up running away from the group.

After the altercation between the two factions, it was announced that the Death Riders will defend the World Trios Title against Undisputed Kingdom next Wednesday on Dynamite.

It will be the first time Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta will put their All Elite Wrestling World Trios Championship on the line since November 2024. Meanwhile, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly have been gaining momentum since their reunion at Worlds End 2024. Only time will tell if they will manage to capture the gold from the Death Riders.

