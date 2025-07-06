AEW makes a huge announcement on Jon Moxley just days before All In 2025

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley received a major match announcement with All In 2025 just around the corner. Several other competitors have also been announced for the show.
On the latest episode of Dynamite, Hangman Adam Page had a fallout with Jon Moxley and the Death Riders before The Opps arrived to even the odds. Hangman also attacked Marina Shafir after lots of provocation to heat things up even more. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay feuded with The Young Bucks.
Considering the animosity, All Elite Wrestling announced a huge All Star 8-Man Tag match tonight for Dynamite this Wednesday. Jon Moxley will team with Claudio Castagnoli and The Young Bucks to take on the team of Hangman Page, Will Ospreay, along with Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata of The Opps.
The big multi-man match will happen on the go-home episode of Dynamite for All In. At the Texas event, Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against Hangman Page in what could be the main event. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland are set to face The Young Bucks, with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's roles as EVPs at stake.
It remains to be seen what unfolds between Moxley's and Hangman's teams this Wednesday.
