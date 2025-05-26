AEW makes a huge announcement on Kenny Omega's future after Double or Nothing 2025

After Double or Nothing 2025, AEW made a major announcement regarding the future of International Champion Kenny Omega. The Cleaner ended up on the winning team in the big pay-per-view match.

At AEW Double or Nothing 2025, Kenny Omega teamed up with Swerve Strickland, Willow Nightingale, and The Opps to take on the Death Riders and The Young Bucks in the Anarchy in the Arena match. In a battle filled with chaos, Swerve managed to get the win for his team alongside Kenny, Willow, and The Opps.

After the pay-per-view, Kenny Omega is set to defend his AEW International Championship in a four-way match at Fyter Fest on June 4. A mini-tournament has been announced between the stars from different countries. The three matches will be Josh Alexander vs. Brody King, Hechicero vs. Mascara Dorada, and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Komander.

The aforementioned matches will take place on the upcoming episodes of Dynamite and Collision, respectively. The winners of the three matches in the mini-tournament will go on to challenge Omega for the International title at Dynamite: Fyter Fest. The announcement was made during Double or Nothing 2025.

It remains to be seen who will be challenging The Cleaner for the International Title.

