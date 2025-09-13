AEW makes a huge announcement on MJF's immediate future

MJF recently challenged the AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page for his title at the AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view last month. Despite his best efforts, Max came up short against the Cowboy. AEW recently made a huge announcement regarding its future on its X account.While being one of AEW's top stars, the Salt of the Earth is also the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion. He won the title by defeating the former Champion Averno back in August. He successfully defended the title against Zandokan Jr. later that month at an episode of Viernes Espectacular.It was announced on AEW's Official X account that the CMLL World Champion will be on this week's episode of Collision.&quot;Saturday Night #AEWCollision; 8pm ET / 5pm PT Coast to Coast on TNT + HBO Max; This Saturday, 9/13!; MJF Will Appear!; CMLL World Champion @The_MJF will appear on Collision this Saturday. What will he say?; Find out Coast to Coast at 8e/5p on TNT + HBO Max, THIS SATURDAY NIGHT!&quot;All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINKSaturday Night #AEWCollision 8pm ET / 5pm PT Coast to Coast on TNT + HBO Max This Saturday, 9/13! MJF Will Appear! CMLL World Champion @The_MJF will appear on Collision this Saturday. What will he say? Find out Coast to Coast at 8e/5p on TNT + HBO Max, THIS SATURDAY NIGHT!It will be interesting to see what Max has to say during this week's episode of AEW Collision.MJF posted a photoshopped picture with his wife, claiming to win the AEW World Title soonFriedman tied the knot with his girlfriend, Alicia Atout, only a few days ago. Images from their marriage ceremony have flooded the internet. The Salt of the Earth took it upon himself to share the most hilarious picture from the ceremony.He took to Instagram to post a picture of himself kissing his wife, but with a major twist. In the photo, Atout's face was photoshopped and replaced with the AEW World Championship. This was a hilarious way for Max to claim that he is going to win the World title soon.&quot;Soon,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt was hilarious to see the Wolf of Wrestling stay in character even while posting his own wedding pictures.