AEW makes a huge announcement on MJF's immediate future

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 13, 2025 01:22 GMT
Former AEW World Champion MJF (Image via his Instagram)
Former AEW World Champion MJF (Image via his Instagram)

MJF recently challenged the AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page for his title at the AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view last month. Despite his best efforts, Max came up short against the Cowboy. AEW recently made a huge announcement regarding its future on its X account.

Ad

While being one of AEW's top stars, the Salt of the Earth is also the CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion. He won the title by defeating the former Champion Averno back in August. He successfully defended the title against Zandokan Jr. later that month at an episode of Viernes Espectacular.

It was announced on AEW's Official X account that the CMLL World Champion will be on this week's episode of Collision.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Saturday Night #AEWCollision; 8pm ET / 5pm PT Coast to Coast on TNT + HBO Max; This Saturday, 9/13!; MJF Will Appear!; CMLL World Champion @The_MJF will appear on Collision this Saturday. What will he say?; Find out Coast to Coast at 8e/5p on TNT + HBO Max, THIS SATURDAY NIGHT!"

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Ad

It will be interesting to see what Max has to say during this week's episode of AEW Collision.

MJF posted a photoshopped picture with his wife, claiming to win the AEW World Title soon

Friedman tied the knot with his girlfriend, Alicia Atout, only a few days ago. Images from their marriage ceremony have flooded the internet. The Salt of the Earth took it upon himself to share the most hilarious picture from the ceremony.

Ad

He took to Instagram to post a picture of himself kissing his wife, but with a major twist. In the photo, Atout's face was photoshopped and replaced with the AEW World Championship. This was a hilarious way for Max to claim that he is going to win the World title soon.

"Soon," he wrote.

It was hilarious to see the Wolf of Wrestling stay in character even while posting his own wedding pictures.

About the author
Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Twitter icon

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!

Quick Links

Edited by Ishan Dubey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications