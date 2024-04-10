AEW makes a huge announcement regarding Adam Cole 

AEW has recently made a massive announcement about the currently injured Adam Cole that's sure to get his legion of fans buzzing. It has been revealed that Cole, alongside Evil Uno, will host a new game podcast for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The former NXT Champion has been out of action due to an ankle injury since All Out 2023, where he unsuccessfully challenged the then-AEW World Champion MJF. Though he has made countless appearances in a non-wrestling capacity since then, including at Worlds End 2023 where he turned heel, there's no update on when he'll be cleared to wrestle.

Amid this, All Elite Wrestling has made a new announcement that would please Adam Cole's fanbase. It has been announced that Cole and Dark Order's Evil Uno will be the hosts of All Elite Arcade, a gaming podcast that will be available on all leading platforms. It was also revealed that the first episode of the show will be released on April 15th, followed by a new episode every Monday.

Disco Inferno was not a fan of Adam Cole being revealed as The Devil in AEW

Adam Cole's turning heel at AEW Worlds End 2023 and being revealed as "The Devil" generated a mixed response from the wrestling universe.

A couple of months back on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno shared his assessment of the angle. Inferno lambasted how the storyline was filled with "silly" elements.

"The whole thing about The Devil angle, it's supposed to be like a serious angle, but they did all the silliness with the guy with the neck brace... and they're making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and stuff... In retrospect, if you go back and look at what all these characters are doing over the two months, this angle looks atrocious... The way they built this with all the silly stuff that they were doing.And I said it seemed like they were waiting for Cole to get better enough to do the reveal, which is kind of what this came across as because he was out for a while with the ankle."

While fans are waiting with bated breath to see Cole return to action, it remains to be seen when the former WWE star recovers from his ankle injury.

