AEW makes huge announcement regarding All Out 2025; continues international expansion

AEW Double or Nothing and All In are on the horizon, but Tony Khan & Co. are also setting the stage for All Out this September. The company just announced that the pay-per-view will be hosted in Toronto, ON, this year.

Ad

All Out has traditionally been set in Chicago, but the promotion is shaking things up this year. All Elite Wrestling has already traveled to Japan and Australia in 2025, and there are still events set to take place in Mexico, England, and Scotland this summer. Now, Tony Khan is bringing one of his biggest PPVs to Canada.

The last time the Jacksonville-based promotion visited Scotiabank Arena was for Forbidden Door 2023. Now, two years later, fans in Toronto will get the fabled All Out. The company took to X/Twitter today to make the announcement, which you can see below:

Ad

Trending

"TORONTO! As first reported by @TheTorontoSun, AEW is bringing one of the biggest PPVs of the year, #AEWAllOut, to @ScotiabankArena on Sat, 9/20! Tickets on sale 6/2!"

Expand Tweet

For its first few editions, All Out was held on Labor Day weekend. That changed last year as the company added more padding between it and All In. Tickets for this year's big show will be on sale to the general public on June 2, with the pre-sale going live on May 28.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More