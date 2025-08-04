AEW makes huge Full Gear announcement

AEW will present Full Gear later this year after enjoying much success with shows like All In: Texas and Double or Nothing 2025. The Jacksonville-based promotion recently made a huge official announcement regarding one of its most popular events of the year.Full Gear made its debut in 2019 and has featured top names like MJF, Cody Rhodes, Jon Moxley, and others over the years. Moreover, it has produced countless memorable moments and become a significant addition to All Elite Wrestling's lineup of pay-per-views.The company recently announced on its X handle that the event will return this year to Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, November 22, at Prudential Center. All Elite Wrestling also confirmed that the tickets for the event will go on sale on Monday, August 25.&quot;🚨 FULL GEAR IS COMING BACK TO NEWARK! 🚨As first reported by @nypost, #AEWFullGear will be returning to the @PruCenter on Saturday, 11/22! Tickets go on sale on Monday, 8/25! Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access, and for more information, go to http://AEWTix.com!&quot;Tony Khan took a subtle jab at Brock Lesnar's return at SummerSlam 2025 before Full Gear announcementBefore All Elite Wrestling announced a pay-per-view for November 2025, CEO Tony Khan took a subtle jab at WWE following Brock Lesnar's shocking return at SummerSlam. The All Elite Wrestling President promoted the upcoming edition of Dynamite and thanked viewers for watching the company's television programs throughout the year.&quot;Thank you all who watch AEW! AEW is having an excellent 2025 because of all of you watching the @AEWonTV + ppv shows! See you this week on @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY,&quot; Khan wrote.With AEW announcing its November event so soon, Khan is expected to book some major matches and angles for the show. All Elite Wrestling may need to make a huge move to counter the buzz surrounding Lesnar's WWE comeback.