Tony Khan takes a subtle dig at WWE after Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam 2025 return 

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 04, 2025 04:20 GMT
AEW CEO Tony Khan (left) / Brock Lesnar (right) [Image Credits: X profiles of AEW and WWE]
AEW CEO Tony Khan (left)/Brock Lesnar (right) [Image Credits: X profiles of AEW and WWE]

WWE SummerSlam 2025 witnessed the unanticipated return of Brock Lesnar. Amidst the ongoing debates surrounding the controversial comeback, AEW CEO Tony Khan shared a post meant for viewers of his company, which seemingly took a subtle shot at the Stamford-based promotion.

The Beast Incarnate made his return to WWE programming on Night Two of SummerSlam, after John Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. He laid out The Cenation Leader with an F5, seemingly reigniting their rivalry for Cena's retirement tour. The decision is being criticized by a large section of the fanbase, as Lesnar was implicated in Janel Grant's sex trafficking lawsuit against the sports entertainment juggernaut and its former Chairman, Vince McMahon.

As debates continue on the topic of WWE bringing the former Universal Champion back, AEW head honcho Tony Khan recently took to X/Twitter to hype up this week's edition of AEW Dynamite and to thank viewers for watching his company's television and pay-per-view programming.

"Thank you all who watch AEW! AEW is having an excellent 2025 because of all of you watching the @AEWonTV + ppv shows! See you this week on @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!" Khan wrote.
Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:

The timing of Tony's tweet suggests the possibility that the All Elite creative head may have intended to subtly take aim at the Stamford-based company for booking Lesnar's return despite the allegations made against him.

AEW's Mercedes Mone's reaction to Brock Lesnar's WWE return

Brock Lesnar's return to World Wrestling Entertainment has elicited reactions not only from fans but from prominent wrestlers as well. Shortly after SummerSlam Sunday, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone took to X/Twitter to share a close-up of a render of AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page with an angry facial expression.

Many fans took this to be her reacting to The Beast's return and reacted to the same online.

The CEO is set to return to AEW television for the first time since All In: Texas this Wednesday.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

