Tony Khan takes a subtle dig at WWE after Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam 2025 return 

WWE SummerSlam 2025 witnessed the unanticipated return of Brock Lesnar. Amidst the ongoing debates surrounding the controversial comeback, AEW CEO Tony Khan shared a post meant for viewers of his company, which seemingly took a subtle shot at the Stamford-based promotion.The Beast Incarnate made his return to WWE programming on Night Two of SummerSlam, after John Cena lost his Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight. He laid out The Cenation Leader with an F5, seemingly reigniting their rivalry for Cena's retirement tour. The decision is being criticized by a large section of the fanbase, as Lesnar was implicated in Janel Grant's sex trafficking lawsuit against the sports entertainment juggernaut and its former Chairman, Vince McMahon.As debates continue on the topic of WWE bringing the former Universal Champion back, AEW head honcho Tony Khan recently took to X/Twitter to hype up this week's edition of AEW Dynamite and to thank viewers for watching his company's television and pay-per-view programming.&quot;Thank you all who watch AEW! AEW is having an excellent 2025 because of all of you watching the @AEWonTV + ppv shows! See you this week on @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax for Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!&quot; Khan wrote.Check out Tony Khan's tweet below:The timing of Tony's tweet suggests the possibility that the All Elite creative head may have intended to subtly take aim at the Stamford-based company for booking Lesnar's return despite the allegations made against him.AEW's Mercedes Mone's reaction to Brock Lesnar's WWE returnBrock Lesnar's return to World Wrestling Entertainment has elicited reactions not only from fans but from prominent wrestlers as well. Shortly after SummerSlam Sunday, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone took to X/Twitter to share a close-up of a render of AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page with an angry facial expression.Many fans took this to be her reacting to The Beast's return and reacted to the same online.The CEO is set to return to AEW television for the first time since All In: Texas this Wednesday.