BREAKING: Brock Lesnar returns to WWE at SummerSlam

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 04, 2025 02:09 GMT
Brock Lesnar is a former WWE Champion
Brock Lesnar is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: WWE's X/Twitter]

WWE legend Brock Lesnar has finally returned to the Stamford-based promotion's television at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The Beast Incarnate put John Cena on notice.

Brock Lesnar last competed inside the squared circle at SummerSlam 2023, where he locked horns with Cody Rhodes in a singles match. There were several rumors of the former Universal Champion's return, but he hadn't been seen on WWE TV since 2023.

In the main event of SummerSlam Night Two, John Cena faced Cody Rhodes in a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Both stars put on an amazing display of action inside the ring. After a hard-hitting battle, the bout ultimately ended in The American Nightmare's favor.

However, as Cena was reflecting on his loss and thanking fans, Brock Lesnar made his shocking return. The Beast Incarnate stared at the 17-time World Champion before going into the ring to hit a vicious F5 on his opponent.

Check out Lesnar's return below:

John Cena and Brock Lesnar have a rich history in World Wrestling Entertainment. They have faced each other on multiple occasions, and it seems like the Triple H-led creative team is looking to book another big feud between the two in the coming weeks.

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
