"Thank god you don’t work for that evil company" - Fans react after Mercedes Mone drops cryptic post after Brock Lesnar's WWE return 

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 04, 2025 03:30 GMT
Brock Lesnar (right) / Mercedes Mone (left) [Image Credits: X profiles of WWE and AEW]
Brock Lesnar (right)/Mercedes Mone (left) [Image Credits: X profiles of WWE and Mercedes]

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE at the company's latest premium live event. AEW's Mercedes Mone shared an intriguing response to the former Universal Champion's comeback, to which fans have now shared their reactions on social media.

Brock Lesnar arrived at Night Two of SummerSlam 2025 after the main event Street Fight between Cody Rhodes and John Cena, which ended with The American Nightmare regaining his Undisputed WWE Championship from his legendary opponent. The Beast Incarnate laid out The Cenation Leader with an F5, seemingly rekindling their past rivalry.

Lesnar has notably been missing from WWE for some time, as he was implicated in Janel Grant's lawsuit against the company and its former Chairman, Vince McMahon, over allegations of sex trafficking. Naturally, his comeback has elicited many negative and ambiguous reactions from fans.

Interestingly, shortly after SummerSlam 2025, AEW's Mercedes Mone tweeted a close-up of Hangman Adam Page's angry grimace from a match graphic, seemingly in response to Brock's return.

Fans on X/Twitter, under the TBS Champion's post, voiced their disapproval of WWE bringing Brock Lesnar back at SummerSlam Sunday, and praised Mercedes for having left the company back in 2022.

One user even speculated that the Triple H-led promotion could also witness the returns of controversial names like Vince McMahon and Alberto Del Rio in the near future.

"And they really think you gonna come back to that place," wrote one fan.
"You the realest per usual," posted another fan.
"Alberto Del Rio & Vince are next. They could care less," speculated a user.
"My reaction too, Mercedes," said one tweet.
"This summed up how I felt, honestly," remarked a fan.

"Eight Belts" Mone will return to AEW television this week on Wednesday Night Dynamite.

