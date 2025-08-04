Why was Brock Lesnar banned from WWE?

The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, shocked the world with his massive return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025. Following an incredible showdown between John Cena and Cody Rhodes, which ended with The American Nightmare getting crowned the new Undisputed WWE Champion, Cena was greeted by the fans with ‘Thank you, Cena’ chants.However, just when Cena was starting to walk back, Brock Lesnar’s music played, and the WWE Universe was in shock. Lesnar has not been on WWE TV since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, and with the events that transpired in real life, many didn’t expect Lesnar to return to the squared circle ever.Vince McMahon has been involved in a number of lawsuits, including one by Janel Grant. A few months ago, Lesnar was also named in one of the complaints by Grant, which led to speculation about several controversies online.Lesnar was allegedly provided with explicit services from Janel Grant, on directions from Vince McMahon, to help him sign a new contract with the company. While Lesnar was not explicitly named initially, he turned out to be a part of the allegations made against Vince McMahon, which ended up being the reason for The Beast Incarnate being banned, unofficially, from WWE.Lesnar’s return at SummerSlam 2025 saw a sigh of relief from his fans. They had been anticipating his return for months now, expecting him to show up at every premium live event. However, just when nobody expected him to come back, WWE has seemingly hit a home run with Lesnar’s massive return.Following his return, Lesnar stared at John Cena for a few moments before delivering a massive F5 to The Franchise Player, making it clear that he was back to run Cena vs. Lesnar one last time.Triple H never turned down questions about Brock Lesnar’s returnWhile Triple H has tried to avoid controversial questions as much as possible over the past few months, The Game, during an interview with Mail Sport last year, stated that he was open to a conversation with Lesnar for a return if the latter wanted to make a comeback.“You’d have to ask Brock Lesnar that, Brock does his own thing, so he’s up in Canada I’m sure watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides that he would like to do something, we’d be open to the conversation,&quot; Triple H said.With Brock Lesnar now back, the fans probably will have the opportunity to witness the last few years of The Beast in the squared circle before the legend calls it a day.It would be interesting to see which feuds WWE wants to explore with The Beast Incarnate following his return.