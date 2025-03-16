AEW makes an important announcement after Collision goes off the air

AEW has made an official announcement following tonight's episode of Collision. This is regarding one of the upcoming matches on the promotion's programming next week.

Earlier tonight, Megan Bayne once more made waves in the women's division. Bayne not only beat Thunder Rosa in singles competition but also took out the Women's World Champion, Toni Storm. The upstart has won five consecutive matches since her debut.

After the attack on Rosa and Storm, Kris Statlander came out to check on the duo. The former TBS Champion has been a victim of Bayne, and the post-match segment was a sign that things are far from over between the two.

AEW has just announced that next week on Dynamite, The Megasus will be taking on Statlander in a rematch. The two locked horns in the ring more than three weeks ago, with Bayne securing the win due to an assist from Penelope Ford.

"THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/19! #AEWDynamite Omaha, NE LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork+ @SportsOnMax Megan Bayne vs Kris Statlander Since her debut, @MeganBayne has run amok in the #AEW Women's Division! Can @CallMeKrisStat stop her in their rematch THIS WEDNESDAY," the post on X/Twitter read.

Rose was the first AEW star Bayne could not completely dominate in the ring. Kris Statlander could now be the one to give The Megasus a reality check.

