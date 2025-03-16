  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW makes an important announcement after Collision goes off the air

AEW makes an important announcement after Collision goes off the air

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 16, 2025 03:02 GMT
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [photo: AEW Official Website]
All Elite Wrestling is a Jacksonville-based promotion led by Tony Khan [Photo source: AEW's official website]

AEW has made an official announcement following tonight's episode of Collision. This is regarding one of the upcoming matches on the promotion's programming next week.

Ad

Earlier tonight, Megan Bayne once more made waves in the women's division. Bayne not only beat Thunder Rosa in singles competition but also took out the Women's World Champion, Toni Storm. The upstart has won five consecutive matches since her debut.

After the attack on Rosa and Storm, Kris Statlander came out to check on the duo. The former TBS Champion has been a victim of Bayne, and the post-match segment was a sign that things are far from over between the two.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

AEW has just announced that next week on Dynamite, The Megasus will be taking on Statlander in a rematch. The two locked horns in the ring more than three weeks ago, with Bayne securing the win due to an assist from Penelope Ford.

"THIS WEDNESDAY, 3/19! #AEWDynamite Omaha, NE LIVE at 8ET / 7CT on @TBSNetwork+ @SportsOnMax Megan Bayne vs Kris Statlander Since her debut, @MeganBayne has run amok in the #AEW Women's Division! Can @CallMeKrisStat stop her in their rematch THIS WEDNESDAY," the post on X/Twitter read.
Ad

Rose was the first AEW star Bayne could not completely dominate in the ring. Kris Statlander could now be the one to give The Megasus a reality check.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी