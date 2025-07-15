AEW makes an interesting move following All In 2025

AEW has been unstoppable so far in 2025. The road to All In: Texas kept fans intrigued throughout the months. The pay-per-view turned out to be one of the best events in the past couple of years. Hangman Page's historic win over Jon Moxley will be talked about for a long time.

While the company is known to keep traditions alive, it isn't afraid to try new ground. Recently, AEW introduced new TV specials like Summer Blockbuster, Maximum Carnage, Spring BreakThru, and many more in 2025. The special editions of Dynamite and Collision draw new eyes occasionally. The company might make a huge announcement soon based on its recent activity.

It seems like Tony Khan is planning something big following All In, as they have trademarked 'AEW Elite Feast' on July 14. The nature of the filing is related to non-electric cookware, flatware, and kitchen utensils, which could imply an interesting new line of merchandise. However, no official statement has been made by the company yet.

Tony Khan discussed Adam Cole's situation following AEW All In

Adam Cole made a heartbreaking announcement at Globe Life Field. The Panama City Playboy revealed that he was vacating his TNT Championship due to health issues.

Later, Tony Khan addressed the situation at All In media scrum and said that there is uncertainty over Adam Cole's career.

"The trios match, coming out of it, Adam Cole, he came back, we talked, he was definitely planning to be at the pay-per-view, and even yesterday, we had talked. But somewhere between late last night and earlier this morning, we talked, and he wasn’t feeling well. And that’s the unpredictable nature of some of these kinds of injuries, and I think it’s important that Adam Cole takes time to get right. Right now, there’s no clear idea of when Cole will be able to wrestle or even speak to fans again,” he said.

Fans and fellow stars have been sending him their thoughts and prayers since Saturday.

