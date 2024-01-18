AEW makes major announcement on Jeff Hardy

AEW has just announced Jeff Hardy's next match, and this will be taking place during this week's episode of Rampage. The match will be against former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

Hardy has just started the new year on a good note, with a trios win two weeks ago alongside his brother Matt Hardy and Mark Briscoe. They did not have the best win-loss record in 2023, but they look to turn things around this year.

Coincidentally, the Charismatic Enigma's last singles match was against Allin as well, taking place back in May 2022 in an Anything Goes match. Jeff Hardy ended up winning this last match.

Darby Allin, on the other hand, has been having a great run in the tag team division, as he and Sting have yet to lose a match alongside each other. His singles run has also not been the best after he was decimated by Konosuke Takeshita in their last match.

Expand Tweet

A match between two men who were often compared due to their fearlessness should make for an interesting match, and fans should look forward to the various spots that could occur during the match.

What are your thoughts on this match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here