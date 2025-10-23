AEW makes massive change on Dynamite

AEW made a huge change in terms of presentation during the most recent episode of Dynamite after a long time. The change was noticed by many people on social media as well.AEW Dynamite has been on the air since 2019, and the show has undergone many production changes over the past six years. However, a notable change was observed on the show this past Wednesday on Dynamite from San Antonio, Texas.It was noticed that the announce table has been shifted to the front of the hard cam side. The table was usually placed on the right side of the hard cam side over the past few years. In the following GIF shared by the official X social media handle of 'AEW on TV,' the new position of the announce table can be seen:The massive presentation change on Dynamite this week was not addressed officially, but fans on the internet took notice of the same, and there were mixed reactions regarding the change as well.Tony Khan opened up on AEW Dynamite feedback after appearing on the showThe All Elite Wrestling President, Tony Khan, made a rare appearance on Dynamite this past Wednesday. The former company EVPs, The Young Bucks confronted Tony backstage after their loss to Jurassic Express at WrestleDream 2025. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson asked Khan for a money match.Tony announced that The Bucks will team with FTR to take on the team of JetSpeed and Jurassic Express in an 8-man tag match for $400k this Saturday on Collision. After the show, Tony Khan took to X to thank fans for the positive feedback for Dynamite:&quot;It means a lot to hear the feedback that so many of the fans really liked the show tonight! Thank you all for watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! We appreciate it very much!&quot;Tony Khan @TonyKhanLINKIt means a lot to hear the feedback that so many of the @AEW fans really liked the show tonight! Thank you all for watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! We appreciate it very much!Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for the All Elite Wrestling fans going forward.