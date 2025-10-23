AEW makes massive change on Dynamite

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 23, 2025 10:14 GMT
AEW Tony Khan
AEW Dynamite saw a big change (Source-AEW on YT)

AEW made a huge change in terms of presentation during the most recent episode of Dynamite after a long time. The change was noticed by many people on social media as well.

Ad

AEW Dynamite has been on the air since 2019, and the show has undergone many production changes over the past six years. However, a notable change was observed on the show this past Wednesday on Dynamite from San Antonio, Texas.

It was noticed that the announce table has been shifted to the front of the hard cam side. The table was usually placed on the right side of the hard cam side over the past few years. In the following GIF shared by the official X social media handle of 'AEW on TV,' the new position of the announce table can be seen:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

The massive presentation change on Dynamite this week was not addressed officially, but fans on the internet took notice of the same, and there were mixed reactions regarding the change as well.

Tony Khan opened up on AEW Dynamite feedback after appearing on the show

The All Elite Wrestling President, Tony Khan, made a rare appearance on Dynamite this past Wednesday. The former company EVPs, The Young Bucks confronted Tony backstage after their loss to Jurassic Express at WrestleDream 2025. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson asked Khan for a money match.

Ad

Tony announced that The Bucks will team with FTR to take on the team of JetSpeed and Jurassic Express in an 8-man tag match for $400k this Saturday on Collision. After the show, Tony Khan took to X to thank fans for the positive feedback for Dynamite:

"It means a lot to hear the feedback that so many of the fans really liked the show tonight! Thank you all for watching Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT! We appreciate it very much!"
Ad

Fans will have to wait and see what Tony Khan has in store for the All Elite Wrestling fans going forward.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications