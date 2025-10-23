Tony Khan makes rare appearance on AEW Dynamite; announces The Young Bucks' new partners

Tony Khan has suddenly made an on-screen appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. He addressed some queries by the Young Bucks and revealed who he has enlisted as their new partners.Last weekend at WrestleDream, the Bucks faced Jurassic Express in tag team action with $500,000 on the line. Matt and Nick Jackson were now desperate for money matches, as they are in a major financial pickle. But unfortunately, they ended up losing that night.Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, they came knocking at Tony Khan's office, as they were in desperate need of another money match to make up for things. The former EVPs declared that they were willing to face or team up with anyone on the roster. Khan came out and gave them what they wanted.He announced that the Young Bucks will be in eight-man tag team action against Jurassic Express and JetSpeed for $400,000. Their tag team partners will be a duo they are all too familiar with, FTR.These two tag teams have been rivals for years now, even from before the time FTR signed with the company. Their series of matches has been must-see, but it seems they'll have to put all their history aside. After finding out about this, Matt Jackson had his reservations, but his brother quickly reminded him that the money prize was more important than anything.This bout is set to take place this Saturday on AEW Collision. It remains to be seen whether these four men can stay on the same page for this match.