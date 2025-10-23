  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan makes rare appearance on AEW Dynamite; announces The Young Bucks' new partners

Tony Khan makes rare appearance on AEW Dynamite; announces The Young Bucks' new partners

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 01:29 GMT
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Triller TV
Tony Khan is the president of All Elite Wrestling [Photo courtesy of Triller TV's Official Livestream of AEW Dynamite]

Tony Khan has suddenly made an on-screen appearance tonight on AEW Dynamite. He addressed some queries by the Young Bucks and revealed who he has enlisted as their new partners.

Ad

Last weekend at WrestleDream, the Bucks faced Jurassic Express in tag team action with $500,000 on the line. Matt and Nick Jackson were now desperate for money matches, as they are in a major financial pickle. But unfortunately, they ended up losing that night.

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, they came knocking at Tony Khan's office, as they were in desperate need of another money match to make up for things. The former EVPs declared that they were willing to face or team up with anyone on the roster. Khan came out and gave them what they wanted.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He announced that the Young Bucks will be in eight-man tag team action against Jurassic Express and JetSpeed for $400,000. Their tag team partners will be a duo they are all too familiar with, FTR.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

These two tag teams have been rivals for years now, even from before the time FTR signed with the company. Their series of matches has been must-see, but it seems they'll have to put all their history aside. After finding out about this, Matt Jackson had his reservations, but his brother quickly reminded him that the money prize was more important than anything.

This bout is set to take place this Saturday on AEW Collision. It remains to be seen whether these four men can stay on the same page for this match.

About the author
Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Twitter icon

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Enzo Curabo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications