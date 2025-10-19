Legendary duo teases babyface turn at AEW WrestleDream 2025; walk away after heartbreaking loss

The former AEW World Tag Team Champions hinted at turning babyface during WrestleDream 2025 after their match. The duo, however, walked out of the arena after their loss while a big brawl was going on.The Young Bucks seemingly teased a babyface turn after their match. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have been bad guys onscreen for quite a while now, and they didn't change even after losing their EVP powers at All In Texas. At WrestleDream 2025, The Bucks squared off against Jurassic Express in a tag team encounter for $500,000.The former EVPs were named 'The $32.17 Bucks' by AEW to make fun of their bank balance. Speaking of the in-ring action, both teams showcased amazing athleticism during the encounter, and in the end, Jungle Jack Perry and Luchasaurus captured the win. After the match, Jungle Jack offered The Bucks a hand before leaving.However, Jurassic Express was attacked by the Don Callis Family as The Bucks left the ring. Later, Kenny Omega showed up and had a little confrontation with his former buddies, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, before heading to the ring to deal with Don Callis' Family. At one point, The Young Bucks thought about helping Kenny, teasing a babyface turn as well.However, The Bucks eventually walked out of the arena after hinting at a face turn. Fans are now expecting a babyface turn for the former AEW EVPs after what transpired at WrestleDream 2025.Top AEW stars on the OG Elite reunionThe top AEW stars, The Young Bucks recently teased a reunion with Kenny Omega and Hangman Page as the OG Elite. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Matthew Jackson stated the following:&quot;I'm not saying that's gonna happen, but I think it'd be silly to not do it before we call it quits, before Kenny calls it quits, before Hangman calls it quits. I think that there's money in it, and I think it would be ridiculous not to revisit it at least one more time.&quot;The Young Bucks formed a new Elite faction along with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry last year, but the group seems to be no more. Fans will have to wait and see what the future has in store for them.