AEW officially changes The Young Bucks' name at WrestleDream 2025

The Young Bucks' name has officially been changed yet again by AEW during the WrestleDream 2025 pay-per-view. The former World Tag Team Champions were set for a huge tag team encounter on the show.Ever since losing their EVP positions at All In Texas, The Young Bucks have continuously been disrespected by All Elite Wrestling. The company has been giving them jobber entrances and disrespectfully hilarious names for the past few months. At WresteDream 2025, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson were set for a tag team bout against The Bucks and Jurassic Express.AEW embarrassed Matthew and Nicholas in front of everyone once again by displaying their bank account balance on the titantron to show that the former EVPs are broke. The company officially revealed The Bucks' new name as 'The $32.17 Bucks,' according to their current bank balance, to mock them.Furthermore, Tony Khan's promotion also replaced Matthew and Nicholas Jackson's theme song with &quot;Insufficient funds, transaction denied&quot; audio constantly playing in the background while their bank balance was on display. Speaking of the match, Jurassic Express managed to secure the win over The Bucks after an amazing tag encounter.The Young Bucks recently teased retirementAmid their amazing onscreen character work, The Young Bucks recently teased retirement from wrestling as well. Speaking with Sports Illustrated recently, Matthew Jackson mentioned legends like Bryan Danielson and John Cena retiring and admitted that they are not far behind the same:&quot;It's like a whole generation is wrapping up, and we're not far behind it, which kind of scares me. I think it's a reminder of your own mortality, too, in a way where, you know, oh, we're at that chapter in our career,&quot; Matthew added. &quot;So, yeah, it is, it is emotional.&quot;Well, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson continue to entertain fans with their character and in-ring work, and only time will tell how long their career will last.