"John Cena is also retiring soon"- 5-time AEW champion reveals he's close to retirement

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 17, 2025 17:40 GMT
John Cena
John Cena is a former WWE Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

John Cena is set to retire soon. A former AEW champion has now revealed that he's close to retiring too.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson have established themselves as one of the best tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. They have competed for almost every major promotion under the sun and have won titles everywhere they went. Now, The Young Bucks are at the tail end of their careers. Many of their peers are even hanging up their boots.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Matt Jackson said that watching people like Christopher Daniels, Bryan Danielson, Sting, and now John Cena retire is a reminder that the Young Bucks are also near the end of their careers.

also-read-trending Trending
"It's weird, like, seeing our friend Christopher Daniels retire this year, actually was earlier this year," he said. "Sting and, Bryan Danielson. John Cena's ending his career soon. So it's it's very weird. It's like a whole generation is wrapping up, and we're not far behind it, which kind of scares me. I think it's a reminder of your own mortality, too, in a way where, you know, oh, we're at that chapter in our career," Matthew added. "So, yeah, it is, it is emotional." [H/T Sports Illustrated]
John Cena confirms he is retiring in 2025

John Cena's farewell tour hasn't gone the way fans had hoped. He had a disastrous heel turn before turning baby face again. There has been speculation that The Greatest of All Time is unhappy with how his farewell tour has turned out. Fans even want to see him extend his farewell tour to next year.

However, Cena has confirmed on social media that he will stay true to his word and retire after his final match on 13th December as originally planned.

"Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation. I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am excited for 12/13 & look forward to seeing all of you one last time."
Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see who will be Cena's final opponent.

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
