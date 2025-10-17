WWE star officially confirms he is bidding goodbye to wrestling after 26 years

  • home icon
By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Oct 17, 2025 16:47 GMT
The WWE Universe (Image Credits: wwe.com)
Fans aren't ready for a wrestling legend's retirement (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WWE will cap off 2025 with the culmination of a year-long farewell tour of John Cena. The Cenation Leader just reiterated his decision on in-ring retirement.

John Cena, who started his wrestling career in 1999, will move on to the next chapter of his life after 2025. He will have his last match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

Although there's no word yet on his final opponent, The Never Seen 17 will be closing out the show at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Cena's retirement tour has had its fair share of ups and downs, with rumors indicating that the star himself is allegedly unhappy with the way things panned out.

Some fans are even hoping to see him extend his farewell tour through next year, given he hasn't even scratched the surface of his renewed babyface run.

A little while ago, John Cena took to his X (formerly Twitter) to officially confirm that he would hang up his wrestling boots after Saturday Night's Main Event this December.

He promised to stay true to his words, putting the ongoing speculation to rest once and for all.

"Despite any speculation or rumors, on July 6, 2024 I announced I would retire from WWE in ring participation. I am far from perfect but strive to be a person whose word has value. 12/13/25 will be my final match. I am beyond grateful for every moment WWE has given me. I am excited for 12/13 & look forward to seeing all of you one last time."
You can check out his tweet below:

What's next for John Cena in WWE?

John Cena has only four appearances left.

He was most recently seen in action at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia, where he defeated AJ Styles in a nail-biting finish.

The Franchise Player is now advertised to appear on the November 10, 2025, edition of RAW.

With Survivor Series: WarGames fast approaching, fans have been wondering what Cena will be doing at the next premium live event on November 29.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a match between John Cena and Dominik Mysterio has been discussed for the show.

Rumor has it that The Cenation Leader would capture the Intercontinental Championship, the only title that has eluded his otherwise Hall of Fame-worthy career.

His potential title win will come into play against his rumored final opponent, Gunther, at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

Sidharth Sachdeva

