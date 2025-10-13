John Cena is allegedly "very unhappy" with his retirement tour in WWE; is in contact with AEW (Exclusive)

A former WWE veteran has just talked about a major rumor that has been going around concerning John Cena. He claimed that the icon has reached out to AEW amidst his retirement tour.

The Greatest of All Time has only two months to go before he closes out his career. The Stamford-based promotion has revealed that this will be on December 13th during their Saturday Night's Main Event show at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, Vince Russo mentioned how he had heard rumors of the 17-time world champion being displeased with how his retirement tour had gone. The word on the grapevine was that his camp had actually made contact with an AEW camp. It remains to be seen whether the claim will prove to be credible or not.

"I'm hearing rumors that John Cena is very unhappy. He does not like the way this retirement thing has gone down. It is not to his liking. He is not satisfied with it; he is very disappointed. I heard there has actually been contact between a John Cena camp and an AEW camp. With that said, Gunther is going over John Cena." [1:40-2:17]

The veteran also mentioned how he believed that for Cena's last match, he would put Gunther over.

John Cena and AJ Styles paid tribute to several stars who are now in AEW

Last weekend at WWE Crown Jewel, Cena took on one of his former rivals, AJ Styles, in one final match. This was an instant classic and one of the more memorable matches on his retirement tour so far.

What made this match special were the different tributes they did during their match, as they paid homage to key stars from WWE, AEW, and TNA. They each brought out a movie from a star whom they got to cross paths with in the past decade or two.

Several current AEW stars' moves were used during the match. John Cena ended up locking in the Walls of Jericho, while Styles pulled out Christopher Daniels' Angel's Wings, Samoa Joe's Coquina Clutch, and Sting's Stinger Death Drop.

There was one moment in the match where Cena hit a Chokeslam, and many believed this to be a tribute to The Undertaker or Kane. Some noticed that the way he executed this looked all too familiar to the way Paul Wight (FKA Big Show) also did the move.

Wrestlelamia.com @wrestlelamia John Cena tributes (successful ones) The Miz's Skull Crushing Finale Chris Jericho's Walls of Jericho Bray Wyatt's Sister Abigail Rusev's Accolade Randy Orton's RKO Undertaker's Chokeslam &amp; Tombstone #WWECrownJewel

People will have different opinions on how this retirement tour went. But in the end, the end is near, and fans should enjoy the last few moments they'll get of Cena in the ring. There probably won't be anyone else like him.

Please give credit to Writing with Russo and give us an H/T when getting quotes from the article.

