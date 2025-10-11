4 AEW stars references made during John Cena vs AJ Styles match at Crown Jewel

John Cena and AJ Styles tore the house down at Crown Jewel in Perth. They delivered one of the best performances of their careers to put on a classic for fans of all ages. One of the most memorable elements of this thrilling encounter was its clever use of callbacks and subtle references, including notable nods to many AEW stars.The match was a feast for wrestling fans, featuring memorable references to former rivals of both John Cena and AJ Styles. The veterans have competed across the globe, and this match perfectly reflected their experience. From a devastating ‘Death Drop’ to an iconic submission exchange, the showdown had it all.In this article, let's take a look at 4 AEW stars referenced during the John Cena vs AJ Styles' match at Crown Jewel:#4. Christopher DanielsAt one point in the match, AJ Styles delivered 'The Angels Wings' to John Cena in the center of the ring. While that move was not enough to put down The Cenation Leader for good, it was an epic callback to one of the biggest nemesis of The Phenomenal One's career, AEW's Christopher Daniels. It was a clear homage by the WWE veteran to his good friend and former enemy from his years in TNA.AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels are two of the greatest rivals from the golden period of TNA. They started as bitter opponents over the TNA X Division Championship in 2005. However, as they grew in the ring, they went on to become a successful tag team, even winning the NWA World Tag Team Championship at one point.#3. StingAJ Styles went all out with his arsenal against John Cena. He used his moves from the past on some of the finishers of his all-time rivals. During the match, The Phenomenal One caught The Franchise Player from the back of his neck to deliver a 'Scorpion Death Drop' that caught the attention of the entire pro-wrestling fanbase. It was an epic tribute to WWE Hall of Famer and AEW legend Sting.Sting has been a memorable rival of AJ Styles during his days in TNA. What started as a mentor-mentee relationship in Total Non-Stop Action became a fierce battle for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in 2008. While they never crossed paths in WWE, the two stars are still remembered for playing a pivotal role in each other’s careers long before their WWE days.#2. Samoa JoeAEW World Trios Champion Samoa Joe was also referenced during the memorable John Cena vs. AJ Styles match. The Phenomenal One clutched The Franchise Player in the deadly 'Coquina Clutch'. The crowd erupted with chants for The Samoan Deadly Machine at the RAC Arena, paying their respect to the historic rivalry between Styles and Joe.The two stars have battled in several iconic matches in TNA. Later on, they had some significant showdowns in WWE as well before Samoa Joe made his debut in All Elite Wrestling. Joe and Styles are two rivals who have reached a stage where their names are always mentioned together whenever the conversation comes up. Therefore, the moment at the Crown Jewel made a lot of headlines all over the internet.#1. John Cena referenced Chris Jericho at Crown JewelJohn Cena paid a heartfelt homage to Chris Jericho at Crown Jewel. During one point in the match, The Franchise Player delivered Y2J's iconic 'Wall of Jericho' as a tribute to his former rival. That moment drew a loud and clear reaction from the fans, and it was even acknowledged by the WWE commentators Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.Cena and Jericho have shared the ring on multiple occasions in their careers. They have stood both as opponents and as partners in WWE time and time again. Their most iconic clash was from SummerSlam 2005, where The Franchise Player defended his WWE Title against The Y2J. Therefore, The Cenation Leader’s callback at Crown Jewel was a perfect reminder of the storied history he shares with Chris Jericho.