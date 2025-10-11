John Cena suddenly references Chris Jericho at WWE Crown Jewel

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Oct 11, 2025 14:24 GMT
John Cena and Chris Jericho
John Cena and Chris Jericho [Image via WWE's X & allelitewrestling.com]

John Cena went to war against AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. The two stars delivered an absolute banger showdown that had the fans on the edge of their seats. However, one of the most striking aspects of this epic clash was the consistent use of callbacks and references throughout, one of which involved AEW star Chris Jericho.

The Cenation Leader and Y2J have been huge rivals in WWE. They have shared the ring on many occasions, both as opponents and as partners. One of their most iconic clashes was at SummerSlam 2005, where Cena defended his WWE Championship against Jericho. Citing all that history, The Franchise Player suddenly referenced The Learning Tree at Crown Jewel.

At a point during the match, Cena delivered the 'Wall of Jericho' to AJ Styles in the center of the ring as a tribute to his former rival, Chris Jericho. The fans in the arena gave a loud reaction to this epic homage that blew the roof off the RAC Arena.

Moreover, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett on commentary openly acknowledged this clever callback to Y2J himself. With that said, this moment has been making rounds all over the internet as fans talk about the historic showdown between John Cena and AJ Styles.

John Cena also referenced The Undertaker in his match against AJ Styles

Chris Jericho was not the only pro-wrestling icon John Cena referenced at Crown Jewel. During the closing moments of the showdown, the 17-time World Champion used WWE legend The Undertaker's iconic move to put down AJ Styles in Australia.

Cena delivered The Phenom's world-famous 'Tombstone Piledriver' before giving his 'Attitude Adjustment' to defeat The Phenomenal One. This callback garnered a loud reaction from the fans at the arena.

Other than that, Cena paid homage to many of his former WWE rivals, including The Miz, Randy Orton, and Bray Wyatt.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
