John Cena paid tribute to absent AEW star at WWE Crown Jewel; many may have missed the reference!

John Cena was involved in a blockbuster match at WWE Crown Jewel 2025, during which he paid tribute to an AEW star, an incident many seemed to have missed.John Cena is currently on his retirement tour in the WWE. The Last Real Champion had five appearances left heading into WWE Crown Jewel last night, where he faced his old rival, AJ Styles. The match itself was iconic as both men threw everything they had at each other. What made the bout even more special was that both men pulled out signature moves of their former rivals from their careers. Cena referenced the likes of The Undertaker, The Miz, Randy Orton, the late Bray Wyatt, and AEW star Paul Wight (fka The Big Show).The Paul Wight tribute happened when The Phenomenal One tried to hit Cena with his signature five-knuckle shuffle move. However, right before the knuckle drop, Cena grabbed Styles by the neck and delivered a massive chokeslam, reminiscent of how Paul Wight used to perform the move. Interestingly, many people believed that the Never-Seen 17 was paying tribute to one of two WWE legends, The Undertaker or Kane. That said, the incident remains open to interpretation.AEW star Paul Wight (fka Big Show) was also referenced on WWE SmackDown recently At WWE WrestlePalooza last month, John Cena faced his arch-nemesis Brock Lesnar in what turned out to be a complete slaughter in favor of the Beast Incarnate. On the final edition of SmackDown before the pay-per-view, the Stamford-based promotion aired a promotional feature building up Cena versus Lesnar. In that video package, AEW stars Adam Copeland, Paul Wight, formerly known as Edge, and Big Show, respectively, were shown.The video showed an iconic spot from John Cena's WrestleMania 25 match against Cope and Wight, in which he lifted both men onto his shoulders to deliver a double AA. Meanwhile, Paul Wight has not competed in Tony Khan's promotion since 2023. It remains to be seen if we will ever see him again on AEW programming.