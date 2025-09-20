WWE suddenly references Edge and absent AEW star during SmackDown

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 20, 2025 02:10 GMT
Adam Copeland is a current AEW star (Image via Cope's X)

The final edition of WWE SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza featured a major video package for a top feud heading into the event. The company aired the footage on the show and made reference to former superstars, Adam Copeland and Paul Wight, formely known as Edge and Big Show, respectively.

On the September 19 episode of SmackDown, WWE dropped the second part in the series showcasing the storied rivalry between John Cena and Brock Lesnar. The two marquee stars are set to collide one final time in the opening match of Wrestlepalooza, this Saturday, making its debut on ESPN.

As the package was being aired, WWE used an iconic shot from John Cena's match at WrestleMania 25. He battled Edge and The Big Show for the World Heavyweight Championship in a triple-threat showdown. The Stamford-based promotion showcased the clip of Cena lifting both Edge and Big Show on his shoulders for a double AA. Moreover, The Never Seen 17 had gone on to win the World Championship that night on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cope makes shocking revelation about one more match with John Cena in WWE

Adam Copeland returned to WWE in 2020 after nine years away from the ring. He stayed there until 2023, following which he made his debut for All Elite Wrestling. However, the Rated-R superstar recently revealed that there was a chance for him and John Cena to have one more match at the time. However, he felt that it would not work as the modern era required a lot of storytelling and a different overall presentation of their storied rivalry.

“No. We had a chance. I was still there and it just didn’t feel like it was going to work out. I also think there is part of it where, you remember it really fondly. You get us in there now and it would be different. It would be a lot more storytelling and it would be a different way of presenting us, which may throw people off. It did what it did, and people still talk about it, so it accomplished what it should. Who knows. If you see another, would it leave the best taste in your mouth? I don’t know. I’d like to think that John and I, we’d make sure it did. I’ll be watching from a distance and hoping he does great,” said Copeland. [H/T - Fightful]

With John Cena having only a little over two months left on his ongoing farewell tour, the sun is about to set on one of the most illustrious WWE careers in history.

