Undisputed GOATs: WWE locker room reportedly lauds John Cena & AJ Styles following Crown Jewel classic

WWE legends John Cena and AJ Styles faced each other for the last time at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. According to the latest report, the two stars received massive praise for their performance from the locker room.

John Cena and AJ Styles left everything inside the ring at WWE Crown Jewel

After a brutal outing against Brock Lesnar at Wrestlepalooza 2025, John Cena faced his long-time rival, AJ Styles, in a one-on-one match at Crown Jewel 2025 in Perth, Australia. Both men put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. Cena and Styles paid homage to several legendary names, including Randy Orton, Chris Jericho, Rey Mysterio, and The Undertaker, throughout their match.

In the last stages, the 17-time World Champion turned the bout in his favor after hitting The Phenomenal One with The Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver and then an Attitude Adjustment to win the bout via pinfall. Following the match, Cena and Styles shared a moment of respect inside the ring before walking backstage.

Now, according to the latest report by Fightful, AJ Styles and John Cena received a standing ovation backstage for their incredible match. From backstage producers to the locker room, everyone stood up to applaud the two GOATs of wrestling.

WWE legend The Undertaker reacted to John Cena vs. AJ Styles

After John Cena vs. AJ Styles at Crown Jewel 2025, The Undertaker took to X/Twitter to send a message to the two stars. The Phenom thanked Cena and Styles for their beautiful tribute to wrestling.

The 'Deadman' also mentioned that he believed Cena vs. Styles was an "AWESOME" match.

"Thank you, @JohnCena, and thank you, @AJStylesOrg. A masterclass and beautiful tribute to wrestling. The #WWEUniverse said it…but that was AWESOME!" wrote The Undertaker.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the rest of John Cena's retirement tour.

