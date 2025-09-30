  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Triple H officially announces John Cena's final WWE match

Triple H officially announces John Cena's final WWE match

By Vivek Sharma
Published Sep 30, 2025 12:39 GMT
The final time is now! (Image from WWE.com)
The final time is now! (Image from WWE.com)

Triple H has officially announced the date of John Cena's last match in WWE. The company's Chief Content Officer took to social media to break the news.

Ad

John Cena returned to WWE for one final run earlier this year. The 17-time world champion has reiterated multiple times that he will be stepping away from in-ring competition for good after finishing up his current run. The time is coming closer now as the Cenation Leader has just 5 appearances left in the bag. His next appearance is set for Crown Jewel, where he will face AJ Styles in a singles match.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

While it was previously reported that John Cena's final match would take place on December 13, WWE itself has confirmed the rumors. The company announced that the 17-time world champion will be in action for the final time on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. Triple H has also iterated the same on X, urging fans to get the tickets for the show, as the "Last time really is now."

Ad
Ad

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Jim Cornette believes John Cena could face Brock Lesnar in his final WWE match

While Triple H has officially confirmed the date of John Cena's final match, his opponent has yet to be revealed. Cena recently faced Brock Lesnar at WrestlePalooza, where he suffered an embarrassing loss. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes that the two will face off once again in Cena's final match in WWE, with 17-time world champion getting his win back over The Beast Incarnate.

Ad
"They're obviously gonna bring this back, one would think. Is this his retirement match, where he gets some type of redemption? Was that the deal they made with Brock before they brought him back? 'You're one and one with Cena, let's go one and one, and you'll end up two and two.'"

Cena's next appearance will be at Crown Jewel in Australia, where he will run it back against AJ Styles. The Cenation Leader is then scheduled for the November 10, November 17 editions of RAW. He will also be present at Survivor Series before making his last appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.

About the author
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Twitter icon

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Vivek Sharma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications