Triple H officially announces John Cena's final WWE match

Triple H has officially announced the date of John Cena's last match in WWE. The company's Chief Content Officer took to social media to break the news.John Cena returned to WWE for one final run earlier this year. The 17-time world champion has reiterated multiple times that he will be stepping away from in-ring competition for good after finishing up his current run. The time is coming closer now as the Cenation Leader has just 5 appearances left in the bag. His next appearance is set for Crown Jewel, where he will face AJ Styles in a singles match.While it was previously reported that John Cena's final match would take place on December 13, WWE itself has confirmed the rumors. The company announced that the 17-time world champion will be in action for the final time on December 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event in Washington, D.C. Triple H has also iterated the same on X, urging fans to get the tickets for the show, as the &quot;Last time really is now.&quot;Jim Cornette believes John Cena could face Brock Lesnar in his final WWE matchWhile Triple H has officially confirmed the date of John Cena's final match, his opponent has yet to be revealed. Cena recently faced Brock Lesnar at WrestlePalooza, where he suffered an embarrassing loss. Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believes that the two will face off once again in Cena's final match in WWE, with 17-time world champion getting his win back over The Beast Incarnate.&quot;They're obviously gonna bring this back, one would think. Is this his retirement match, where he gets some type of redemption? Was that the deal they made with Brock before they brought him back? 'You're one and one with Cena, let's go one and one, and you'll end up two and two.'&quot;Cena's next appearance will be at Crown Jewel in Australia, where he will run it back against AJ Styles. The Cenation Leader is then scheduled for the November 10, November 17 editions of RAW. He will also be present at Survivor Series before making his last appearance at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13.