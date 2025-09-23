BREAKING: John Cena vs. AJ Styles officially announced!

John Cena will indeed cross paths with AJ Styles during his retirement tour. The two men are set to cross paths at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.Cena and Styles have crossed paths on a few occasions since The Phenomenal One debuted in 2016. They even had an epic encounter for the WWE Championship at the 2017 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where The Cenation Leader won his 16th World Title.On X/Twitter, Triple H has officially confirmed Cena vs. Styles for the Crown Jewel: Perth. The two men have been teasing a match on social media after The Franchise Player asked the WWE Universe for their opinion on the same subject ahead of this week's RAW.&quot;.@JohnCena vs. @AJStylesOrg is a match we all want to see. And at #WWECrownJewel…we will,&quot; wrote Triple H.Check out Triple H's post on X:John Cena clarified that he doesn't choose his WWE opponentsEarlier today, John Cena took to X/Twitter and made a huge revelation, clarifying that he doesn't choose his WWE opponents. The Last Real Champion stated that despite tough times, he tries his best to listen to the fans.In his follow-up post, Cena tagged AJ Styles and Triple H, vouching for a match against the former WWE Champion. He wrote:&quot;I do not choose my opponents, but I (even through tough times) ALWAYS listen to the fans. @AJStylesOrg are you listening? Better yet @TripleH….. are YOU listening??? #CenaVsStyles.&quot;Throughout John Cena's retirement tour, he has shared the ring with some of his biggest rivals, including CM Punk, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar. He is now set to run it back with Styles and will be heading into the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event on the back of a loss to The Beast Incarnate.Styles himself has been feuding with El Grande Americano and Los Americanos. Next week, he will team up with Dragon Lee on RAW to face two of them.