BREAKING: John Cena calls out Triple H; makes a huge revelation regarding his retirement tour

John Cena has made a huge revelation regarding his retirement tour by calling out Triple H. He also hinted at wanting to face AJ Styles one last time during his retirement tour.Cena's latest match was against Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza. He was squashed by Lesnar, who hit Cena with multiple F5s before getting his hand raised. The feud between Cena and Lesnar seems far from over.On X, Cena admitted that he doesn't choose his opponents for his retirement run. He further called out Styles after previously teasing another match with The Phenomenal One and also called out Triple H.&quot;I do not choose my opponents, but I (even through tough times) ALWAYS listen to the fans. @AJStylesOrg are you listening? Better yet @TripleH….. are YOU listening??? #CenaVsStyles,&quot; wrote Cena.Check out John Cena's post on X:Vince Russo believes Chris Jericho will return after 8 years to face John CenaVince Russo believes Chris Jericho will return to WWE after 8 years to face John Cena and be his final opponent. Jericho has been signed to AEW since departing WWE.Speaking on Writing with Russo, Russo said:&quot;You may think this is crazy. Is Jericho's contract up by December? Because they would put Jericho in that spot before they put one of their own players in that spot. So I swear, is it a pop card? Who is going to be available at that time?&quot;John Cena has shared the ring with top names, including CM Punk, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes, throughout his retirement tour. The Last Real Champion has also faced Logan Paul and Brock Lesnar.There are chances of Cena competing in this year's Men's WarGames Match after Brock Lesnar was seen talking to Paul Heyman of The Vision. The 17-time WWE World Champion is likely to team up with Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and possibly LA Knight, but nothing has been confirmed yet.