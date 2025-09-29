7-time WWE Champion to be John Cena's final opponent, Jim Cornette predicts

John Cena will compete in his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. While reviewing the Wrestlepalooza premium live event, veteran manager Jim Cornette explained why he thinks Brock Lesnar will be the 48-year-old's last opponent.

Ad

Lesnar has won the WWE Championship seven times and the Universal Championship three times during his legendary career. On September 20, he hit Cena with six successive F-5s before pinning him in a one-sided match at Wrestlepalooza.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette predicted that Cena will get his revenge by beating Lesnar in a rematch.

"They're obviously gonna bring this back, one would think. Is this his retirement match, where he gets some type of redemption? Was that the deal they made with Brock before they brought him back? 'You're one and one with Cena, let's go one and one, and you'll end up two and two.'"

Ad

Trending

Triple H secretly dislikes these WWE stars? Check Now!

Ad

Cena vs. Lesnar has been a major talking point in the wrestling world over the last week. Many people, including WWE legend Matt Hardy, do not think a rematch is necessary after the Wrestlepalooza bout.

Jim Cornette questions Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena booking

Wrestlepalooza was the first WWE premium live event on ESPN. The show featured five matches, including AJ Lee and CM Punk's victory over Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Ad

According to Jim Cornette, WWE's decision-makers could have given John Cena a different opponent and revolved the event around Lee's long-awaited return instead.

"They didn't need Brock and Cena to save this show because relative interest was the mixed tag. And, yes, this was a big headline match, but Brock is over. Brock doesn't need to destroy John Cena to be over enough to face anybody else."

Ad

Cornette also named one key area that makes WWE "lightyears ahead" of AEW from a presentation standpoint.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Worst WWE World Champions Ranked - Watch Now!