7-time WWE Champion to be John Cena's final opponent, Jim Cornette predicts

John Cena will compete in his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13. While reviewing the Wrestlepalooza premium live event, veteran manager Jim Cornette explained why he thinks Brock Lesnar will be the 48-year-old's last opponent.
Lesnar has won the WWE Championship seven times and the Universal Championship three times during his legendary career. On September 20, he hit Cena with six successive F-5s before pinning him in a one-sided match at Wrestlepalooza.
On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette predicted that Cena will get his revenge by beating Lesnar in a rematch.
"They're obviously gonna bring this back, one would think. Is this his retirement match, where he gets some type of redemption? Was that the deal they made with Brock before they brought him back? 'You're one and one with Cena, let's go one and one, and you'll end up two and two.'"
Cena vs. Lesnar has been a major talking point in the wrestling world over the last week. Many people, including WWE legend Matt Hardy, do not think a rematch is necessary after the Wrestlepalooza bout.
Jim Cornette questions Brock Lesnar vs. John Cena booking
Wrestlepalooza was the first WWE premium live event on ESPN. The show featured five matches, including AJ Lee and CM Punk's victory over Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.
According to Jim Cornette, WWE's decision-makers could have given John Cena a different opponent and revolved the event around Lee's long-awaited return instead.
"They didn't need Brock and Cena to save this show because relative interest was the mixed tag. And, yes, this was a big headline match, but Brock is over. Brock doesn't need to destroy John Cena to be over enough to face anybody else."
Cornette also named one key area that makes WWE "lightyears ahead" of AEW from a presentation standpoint.
