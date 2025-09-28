WWE "lightyears ahead" of AEW in one key area, according to Jim Cornette

Jim Cornette watched WWE Wrestlepalooza on September 20. Reviewing the show, the veteran wrestling booker and manager noticed how the presentation was significantly better than anything AEW produces.

Wrestlepalooza was the first WWE premium live event to air on ESPN. The broadcast began with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H narrating a video package about the history of sports and entertainment. He also welcomed fans to the show with a short opening in-ring segment.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette mentioned that WWE often gives the audience the "bare minimum" from a storytelling perspective. However, he thinks the production of WWE events sets the company apart from others.

"The WWE in general, and this particular Wrestlepalooza show, the quality of the production, from a technical standpoint, as a television product, is lightyears ahead of what AEW does or can do, and a lot of that truthfully masks the fact that, while AEW, again, does way too much, WWE does just the bare minimum that they have to, but it's just presented in such a big-time way," Cornette said.

Five matches took place at Wrestlepalooza, including Brock Lesnar's convincing nine-minute victory over John Cena. The show also featured AJ Lee and CM Punk's win against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.

Jim Cornette on Triple H's ESPN-WWE crossover video package

The four-minute introduction video delved into WWE's association with dozens of sports stars over the years. It also featured archive footage of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Jim Cornette believes the trip down memory lane further proved that no other company is on WWE's production level.

"This show, you can tell they've got their s**t together, as professionals, and the history package where they juxtaposed the history of ESPN and the history of the WWF [WWE]."

Wrestlepalooza drew a mixed reaction from fans. ESPN only gave the show a "C" grade in its review, surprising many backstage in WWE.

