Vince McMahon appears at WWE Wrestlepalooza: Blink and you miss it cameo

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon made a cameo at the start of Wrestlepalooza on Saturday. McMahon has not been part of the company since resigning as TKO's executive chairman in January 2024.WWE and ESPN's first Premium Live Event under their partnership was hyped with a video presentation at the start of Wrestlepalooza. It showcased the crossover of sports and pro wrestling over the years.A young Vince McMahon made an appearance as part of the montage when he was still an interviewer and commentator. McMahon still had a full head of hair and was wearing a classic yellow suit. He was also holding the vintage Superscope thin microphone.In addition to McMahon, there were a lot of WWE legends and personalities over the years in the video package. Plenty of athletes who made an appearance in pro wrestling were also in there from the 1980s to the 2020s.It showcased the connection between sports and pro wrestling as forms of entertainment. Triple H then welcomed the WWE Universe and new fans who tuned in to watch Wrestlepalooza.Vince McMahon reunited with many WWE stars on his birthdayVince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday on August 24 in New York City. He was spotted having lunch with plenty of WWE personalities, including John &quot;Bradshaw&quot; Layfield, Gerald Brisco, and Bruce Prichard.Later that day, McMahon reportedly held a big birthday party that was attended by plenty of current and former WWE stars. Some of the guests include The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The Miz, Titus O'Neil, Maryse, and more.McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, and son-in-law, Triple H, were not at the party due to the WWE's European Tour. The former WWE chairman doesn't have a connection to the company after selling all of his stock in April 2024.