  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Vince McMahon
  • Vince McMahon appears at WWE Wrestlepalooza: Blink and you miss it cameo

Vince McMahon appears at WWE Wrestlepalooza: Blink and you miss it cameo

By JP David
Published Sep 20, 2025 23:26 GMT
Vince McMahon is the former owner and chairman of WWE. (Photo: WWE.com)
Vince McMahon is the former owner and chairman of WWE. (Photo: WWE.com)

Former WWE chairman Vince McMahon made a cameo at the start of Wrestlepalooza on Saturday. McMahon has not been part of the company since resigning as TKO's executive chairman in January 2024.

Ad

WWE and ESPN's first Premium Live Event under their partnership was hyped with a video presentation at the start of Wrestlepalooza. It showcased the crossover of sports and pro wrestling over the years.

A young Vince McMahon made an appearance as part of the montage when he was still an interviewer and commentator. McMahon still had a full head of hair and was wearing a classic yellow suit. He was also holding the vintage Superscope thin microphone.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

In addition to McMahon, there were a lot of WWE legends and personalities over the years in the video package. Plenty of athletes who made an appearance in pro wrestling were also in there from the 1980s to the 2020s.

It showcased the connection between sports and pro wrestling as forms of entertainment. Triple H then welcomed the WWE Universe and new fans who tuned in to watch Wrestlepalooza.

Vince McMahon reunited with many WWE stars on his birthday

Vince McMahon celebrated his 80th birthday on August 24 in New York City. He was spotted having lunch with plenty of WWE personalities, including John "Bradshaw" Layfield, Gerald Brisco, and Bruce Prichard.

Ad

Later that day, McMahon reportedly held a big birthday party that was attended by plenty of current and former WWE stars. Some of the guests include The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, The Miz, Titus O'Neil, Maryse, and more.

McMahon's daughter, Stephanie, and son-in-law, Triple H, were not at the party due to the WWE's European Tour. The former WWE chairman doesn't have a connection to the company after selling all of his stock in April 2024.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications