  Vince McMahon personally invited WWE legend to his 80th birthday party (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon personally invited WWE legend to his 80th birthday party (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Published Sep 19, 2025 21:14 GMT
Vince McMahon turned 80 on August 24 [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Vince McMahon turned 80 on August 24 [Image credit: wwe.com]

Vince McMahon hosted a lavish two-night birthday party to celebrate turning 80 in August. Sgt. Slaughter, one of McMahon's top WWE talents in the 1980s and early 1990s, recently disclosed details about the event.

Slaughter was among the many legends on the star-studded guest list. Gerald Brisco, JBL, Teddy Long, The Undertaker, and several of McMahon's other long-time friends were in attendance. Some current WWE talents, including John Cena, also attended after flying from Dublin to New York following a SmackDown taping.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter revealed that McMahon called to invite him to the extravaganza.

"When I got the call from Vince [McMahon], he called me directly and said, 'Sarge, I'm having a birthday party,' and he was talking slowly, but he said, 'And I only want to have my friends there. I'm gonna have it in New York. I'll give you the details. If you can come, please let me know.' So I called him back and said, 'I'm in. I'm gonna be able to come to your party.'"
Watch the video above to hear Sgt. Slaughter's story about guests being banned from using their phones during Vince McMahon's party.

Vince McMahon told guests that "80 is the new 20"

In 2024, Vince McMahon resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company, TKO, after misconduct allegations against him were made public. Since then, he has created the 14TH & I entertainment and investment firm.

Sgt. Slaughter added that he joked about being McMahon's only friend. He also alluded to the fact that his former boss does not want to slow down despite his age.

"He says, 'Oh, good, because only my friends are gonna be there,'" Slaughter continued. "And I said, 'You mean I'm the only one that's gonna be there?' He started to laugh and catch his breath. We got these invitations that were incredibly done. We had a key that had '80 is the new 20.' Vince's 80th birthday party, that was the theme, and so we had two parties to go to."
Later in the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer dismissed concerns about Vince McMahon's appearance.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
