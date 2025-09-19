Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party details revealed by Sgt. Slaughter, from banned phones to WWE-style intro (Exclusive)

Sgt. Slaughter was among the star-studded guests at Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party in August. In an exclusive interview, the WWE Hall of Famer disclosed details about the lavish two-night celebration.

Ad

Slaughter was one of the biggest names in the wrestling business in the 1980s and 1990s. The 77-year-old became a top fan favorite in 1984 after McMahon approved his idea to turn babyface. He also performed as a heel Iraqi sympathizer during a controversial storyline in 1990 and 1991.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter revealed that phones were banned from McMahon's party. He also gave an insight into how the former WWE Chairman introduced guests to the second night of the event.

Ad

Trending

"We all sat down to have our dinners, and the New York Symphony was playing when we got there. When we got there, we could hear the orchestra, but we couldn't see them because they had it curtained off, and all of a sudden a curtain opened up, and there was Vince on the stage, and he said, 'Welcome to my 80th birthday party. Come down and join me, and let's have some fun.'"

Ad

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Slaughter's in-depth stories about Vince McMahon's party, including the high-profile names on the guest list.

Why Vince McMahon banned phones from his birthday party

To ensure the celebration remained private, guests were instructed to hand over their phones before heading into the celebration.

Sgt. Slaughter added that people had to temporarily leave the event to go outside if they wanted to check their devices.

Ad

"We all made our way down to the pit there where our tables were, and it was magnificent. It was the most incredible scene, but nobody was allowed to have cell phones. You either had to leave them in your room or check them at the door when you came in. If you needed to call someone, you had to go outside and do it. Nobody was allowed to take pictures. They had cameras there for their purposes, but nobody was allowed to have a cell phone out."

Ad

In a separate video, Slaughter recalled how Vince McMahon ignored his father's advice after purchasing WWE, then known as WWF, in 1982.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More