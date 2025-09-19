Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party details revealed by Sgt. Slaughter, from banned phones to WWE-style intro (Exclusive)

Sgt. Slaughter was among the star-studded guests at Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party in August. In an exclusive interview, the WWE Hall of Famer disclosed details about the lavish two-night celebration.
Slaughter was one of the biggest names in the wrestling business in the 1980s and 1990s. The 77-year-old became a top fan favorite in 1984 after McMahon approved his idea to turn babyface. He also performed as a heel Iraqi sympathizer during a controversial storyline in 1990 and 1991.
Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter revealed that phones were banned from McMahon's party. He also gave an insight into how the former WWE Chairman introduced guests to the second night of the event.
"We all sat down to have our dinners, and the New York Symphony was playing when we got there. When we got there, we could hear the orchestra, but we couldn't see them because they had it curtained off, and all of a sudden a curtain opened up, and there was Vince on the stage, and he said, 'Welcome to my 80th birthday party. Come down and join me, and let's have some fun.'"
Why Vince McMahon banned phones from his birthday party
To ensure the celebration remained private, guests were instructed to hand over their phones before heading into the celebration.
Sgt. Slaughter added that people had to temporarily leave the event to go outside if they wanted to check their devices.
"We all made our way down to the pit there where our tables were, and it was magnificent. It was the most incredible scene, but nobody was allowed to have cell phones. You either had to leave them in your room or check them at the door when you came in. If you needed to call someone, you had to go outside and do it. Nobody was allowed to take pictures. They had cameras there for their purposes, but nobody was allowed to have a cell phone out."
