Vince McMahon Ignored His Father's Advice About WWE, Sgt. Slaughter Recalls (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon Jr. took over WWE from his father, Vince McMahon Sr., in 1982. In an exclusive interview, wrestling legend Sgt. Slaughter disclosed details about the two men's different approaches to business.
Vince McMahon Sr. viewed WWE, then known as WWF, as a professional wrestling brand and wanted to maintain good relationships with other organizations. In contrast, Vince McMahon Jr. looked at the product as sports entertainment. He also expanded the company by purchasing other wrestling promotions.
In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, Slaughter said Vince McMahon Jr. was more financially motivated than his father.
"Junior only had one thing in mind, and that was to become a billionaire. And Senior, I remember him telling Vincent Kennedy [Vince McMahon Jr.] several times, 'Don't tread on your neighbor's property. Don't go over the line of anybody else's territories. We're all friends, and you're just gonna make enemies.'"
When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!
Watch the video above to hear Slaughter reflect on the time Vince McMahon Jr. overruled a storyline idea without his father knowing.
Sgt. Slaughter backed Vince McMahon Jr.'s unique WWE approach
In 1984, Vince McMahon Sr. passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 69. A year later, WWE continued to grow as a global entertainment juggernaut when Vince McMahon Jr. held the first WrestleMania event.
While Vince McMahon Sr. would have disliked some of WWE's changes, Sgt. Slaughter believes Vince McMahon Jr. made smart business decisions.
"Vince saw the future. He saw the pay-per-view. He saw the cable television, and he had all these ideas, and he couldn't keep them in any longer. And when he had the talent that he had with myself and The Iron Sheik and Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper and [Paul] Orndorff and all the guys, Tito Santana, all these guys that can not only talk but they could perform also. We didn't need managers, really. They gave us managers to keep somebody employed."
Slaughter also revealed why so many wrestling fans fail to recognize him at autograph signings.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article, along with an H/T for the transcription.
These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!