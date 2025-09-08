Sgt. Slaughter on Vince McMahon Overruling His Father With Major WWE Face Turn (Exclusive)

Sgt. Slaughter was among WWE's most prominent stars in the 1980s and early 1990s. In an exclusive interview, the legendary wrestler recalled how Vince McMahon Jr. went against his father's wishes by approving a drastic character transformation.

Ad

Slaughter once asked Vince McMahon Sr. if he could turn babyface and feud with The Iron Sheik. WWE's former owner viewed the 2004 Hall of Famer as one of the greatest villains in wrestling history and immediately dismissed the idea. By contrast, Vince McMahon Jr. liked the suggestion and told Slaughter to go ahead with the plan three weeks later.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter reminisced about the backstage conversation that led to his face turn. He also revealed that Vince McMahon Sr. had no idea his son had approved the idea.

Ad

Trending

"He [Vince McMahon Jr.] said, 'Sarge, you ready?' I was getting undressed. I said, 'Ready? Ready for what?' He goes, 'To do what you told my dad three weeks ago,' and I said, 'You mean going against The Iron Sheik?' He goes, 'Yeah.' I said, 'When you wanna do it?' He said, 'Right now.' I said, 'Right now?' He goes, 'Yeah, The Iron Sheik's going out with Ayatollah Blassie, and I'm not gonna tell them. I'm not gonna tell anybody. Only you and I.'"

Ad

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Ad

Watch the video above to hear more from Sgt. Slaughter about the major difference between Vince McMahon Jr. and Vince McMahon Sr.

Sgt. Slaughter on How Vince McMahon Sr. Reacted to His Face Turn

The unexpected moment occurred in early 1984. By that point, Vince McMahon Jr. had already taken over as WWE's creative figurehead. However, his father still regularly attended events.

Ad

According to Sgt. Slaughter, Vince McMahon Sr. was happy that his character change worked out.

"I put my hand on my heart and started doing the Pledge of Allegiance. I was the most hated villain five minutes earlier, and now they're standing on chairs with lighters saying the Pledge of Allegiance with me. When I got done, I said, 'I declare war on you, Iron Sheik,' and the place erupted. He [Vince McMahon Sr.] was elated. His quarters were going so fast, you could have almost made a song."

Ad

Later in his career, Sgt. Slaughter won the WWE Championship as a bad guy before losing to Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 7. He also performed as a Commissioner during the early days of WWE's popular Attitude Era in the late 1990s.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!