Sgt. Slaughter Is Unrecognizable to Some WWE Fans Due to His Youthful Look (Exclusive)

Sgt. Slaughter has been a well-known name to WWE fans since the 1980s. However, according to the 2004 Hall of Famer, some of his loyal supporters have trouble believing what he looks like these days.

Ad

Slaughter successfully portrayed both a babyface and a heel during his days in WWE. One of the highlights of the 77-year-old's career came in 1991 when he won the WWE Championship from The Ultimate Warrior at the Royal Rumble. He held the title for 64 days before losing to Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 7.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor, Bill Apter, the WWE legend said some fans question whether he really was Sgt. Slaughter.

Ad

Trending

"Usually they ask my agent so that I can hear it, 'Is that really him? Is that really him? That guy that's got the campaign cover on and is signing the autographs? He's too young to be Sgt. Slaughter.' A lot of people don't believe it's me because I have the fountain of youth or something."

Ad

When scripted fights get too real - Watch Here!

Ad

Watch the video above to hear Slaughter explain the biggest difference between Vince McMahon Jr. and Vince McMahon Sr.

Sgt. Slaughter's favorite matches

In 2014, Sgt. Slaughter competed in his final match after four decades in the wrestling business. Nowadays, he often interacts with fans at autograph signings and conventions.

Asked what fans usually ask him at events, Slaughter revealed what he says when people want to know about his favorite matches:

Ad

"Well, basically, all the matches that I had with Bob Backlund and The Iron Sheik, who I would love to have wrestled, and what was my favorite match. I said I have so many favorite matches. The Pat Patterson Alley Fight. The Boot Camp match with The Iron Sheik in Madison Square Garden. The tag match that we had in Greensboro with [Ricky] Steamboat and [Jay] Youngblood. Don Kernodle and I were tagging."

Ad

In the same interview, Slaughter recalled how Vince McMahon Jr. once went against his father's wishes regarding a major storyline development.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article, along with an H/T for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

These wrestling matches are not 'fake' at all - Watch!