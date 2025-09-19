WWE legend Sgt. Slaughter dismisses concerns about Vince McMahon's appearance (Exclusive)

Sgt. Slaughter attended Vince McMahon's 80th birthday party in August. In an exclusive interview, the one-time WWE Champion revealed details about his experience at the two-night event.

McMahon resigned as a board member of WWE's parent company, TKO, in 2024 amid misconduct allegations. The former WWE Chairman has stayed away from the public spotlight since leaving his post. In August, his appearance on a TMZ Sports documentary about Hulk Hogan prompted commentator Jim Ross to say his former boss "looked horrible."

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Slaughter only had positive things to say about McMahon's appearance at the age of 80.

"As I started walking toward Mark [Calaway, The Undertaker], I see Shane [McMahon], so I start talking to Shane and his boys, and then I look over his shoulder, here comes Vince, and he looked great. He had a full head of hair, some of it was gray, and some was a little darker, and he kept coming toward me. Every time he got closer to me, somebody else would interrupt him and get in between us. I said, 'I'll just talk to him later.'"

Watch the video above to hear Slaughter explain why guests were not allowed to use their phones at Vince McMahon's birthday party.

Sgt. Slaughter joked with Vince McMahon about a WWE in-ring return

In the 1980s and 1990s, Sgt. Slaughter was one of the world's most well-known wrestlers. At 77 years old, the Hall of Famer has been retired for more than a decade and has no plans to wrestle again.

Slaughter added that Vince McMahon jokingly suggested he should think about returning to the ring one day.

"Finally, after he got done with everybody, I snuck up and said Happy Birthday to him and thanked him for inviting me. He was just so happy to see me, gave me a big hug, and he said, 'Sarge, you look great. Are you ready to go? Are you ready to get back into the ring?' I said, 'Well, I'm not sure about that, but I'm feeling good.' Anyway, we talked for quite a while, and then he went off and was talking to some other people."

Slaughter's final WWE match aired on the December 31, 2012, episode of RAW. On that occasion, he unsuccessfully challenged Cesaro for the United States Championship.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

