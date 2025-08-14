"Looked horrible," "Whoever did his makeup should be fired" - WWE Hall of Famer on Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer has shared his thoughts on Vince McMahon's recent appearance. The former owner of WWE was seen on TMZ's documentary 'The Real Hulk Hogan,' which gave fans an insight on the controversial side of The Hulkster.

McMahon, who, along with Hogan, took WWE to great heights, discussed the legend's life outside the ring and the impact he had between the ropes. While he had some interesting things to say, his former employee Jim Ross shared his blunt thoughts on McMahon's on-camera appearance.

Talking on his Grilling JR podcast, the legendary commentator talked about the Hogan documentary and said the McMahon's first big interview since his WWE exit left him concerned.

“I thought he looked horrible. He meaning Vince. I thought he looked tired, withdrawn and it had me concerned," JR said. [From 11:11 to 11:22]

Jim Ross then doubled down on his criticism over how Vince McMahon looked in the documentary.

“Whoever did his makeup should be fired. He just looked withdrawn and so old," he added. [From 14:36 to 14:45]

On the podcast, the veteran commentator also said he was surprised that Vince McMahon remained on camera for that long during the documentary.

Vince McMahon was not happy that Hulk Hogan got booed in his last WWE appearance

Hulk Hogan was heavily booed by the fans when he appeared on RAW's Netflix debut earlier this year. In the TMZ special, Vince McMahon mentioned that he was not happy with how fans treated Hogan.

McMahon mentioned that he was angry and Hogan deserved much better. He also expressed his disappointment at not being invited for The Immortal One's tribute by WWE.

Vince also revealed why he chose The Hulkster as the face of his company all those years ago. Vince McMahon had attended Hogan's funeral and had everyone stand up for an ovation to the former WWE Champion.

